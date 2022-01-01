Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Health Catalyst κυμαίνεται από $63,680 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $182,000 για έναν Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Health Catalyst. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $128K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $143K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $126K

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$83.6K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$82.3K
Μάρκετινγκ
$108K
Διευθυντής Έργων
Median $120K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
Median $182K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$63.7K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Health Catalyst είναι Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $182,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Health Catalyst είναι $120,000.

