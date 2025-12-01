Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Harvard University
Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Postdoctoral Fellow in United States στην Harvard University ανέρχεται σε $76K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Harvard University. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/1/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$76K
Επίπεδο
-
Βάση
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
1 Έτος
Έτη εμπειρίας
1 Έτος
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Harvard University?
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Postdoctoral Fellow στην Harvard University in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $96,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Harvard University για τον ρόλο Postdoctoral Fellow in United States είναι $76,000.

