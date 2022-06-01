Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
GXO
GXO Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της GXO κυμαίνεται από $10,322 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Αναλυτής Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $419,588 για έναν Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της GXO. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/25/2025

Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες
$420K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$60.7K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$10.3K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$68.6K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$126K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$44.6K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$90.5K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$94.5K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$119K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$126K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$99.5K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$139K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$119K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην GXO είναι Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $419,588. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην GXO είναι $97,180.

