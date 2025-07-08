Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Guerbet
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Guerbet Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Guerbet κυμαίνεται από $11,968 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διοικητικός Βοηθός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $75,620 για έναν Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Guerbet. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Διοικητικός Βοηθός
$12K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$42.8K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$75.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Guerbet είναι Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $75,620. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Guerbet είναι $42,757.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Guerbet

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Flipkart
  • Amazon
  • Intuit
  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/guerbet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.