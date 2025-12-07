Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Gresham Smith
Gresham Smith Πολιτικός Μηχανικός Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Πολιτικός Μηχανικός in United States στην Gresham Smith ανέρχεται σε $94K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Gresham Smith. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Gresham Smith
Water Resources Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$94K
Επίπεδο
P4
Βάση
$94K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
5 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
7 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Gresham Smith?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Συμβάλλετε

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Πολιτικός Μηχανικός στην Gresham Smith in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $111,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Gresham Smith για τον ρόλο Πολιτικός Μηχανικός in United States είναι $94,000.

Άλλοι Πόροι

