Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in United States στην Garmin κυμαίνεται από $91.9K ανά year για Software Engineer I έως $209K ανά year για Staff Software Engineer. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $95.3K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Garmin. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
