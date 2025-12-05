Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Garmin
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

Garmin Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in United States στην Garmin κυμαίνεται από $91.9K ανά year για Software Engineer I έως $209K ανά year για Staff Software Engineer. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $95.3K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Garmin. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Software Engineer I
(Αρχάριο Επίπεδο)
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Προβολή 2 Περισσότερων Επιπέδων
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑμοιβήςΠροσθήκη Αμοιβής

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Εξαγωγή ΔεδομένωνΠροβολή Διαθέσιμων Θέσεων
Μισθοί Πρακτικής Άσκησης

Συμβάλλετε
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Garmin?

Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες Μηχανικός Λογισμικού προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι Τίτλοι

Υποβολή Νέου Τίτλου

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Δικτύων

Μηχανικός Συστημάτων

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στην Garmin in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $208,930. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Garmin για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in United States είναι $92,500.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Garmin

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Best Buy
  • Rakuten
  • The Home Depot
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.