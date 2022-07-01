Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Frida
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Frida που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    At Frida, we are on a mission to prepare all parents for the everyday unfiltered realities of parenthood by creating simple yet genius solutions to age-old challenges. Over the past 7 years, the Frida Baby brand, built from the trust we created with the cult-favorite Nose Frida, the SnotSucker, has launched over 100 items – and has spurred the recent launch of Frida Mom. Today, Frida Baby holds over a 60% share of its main category and can be found in over 35,000 stores throughout the US – including Target, Walmart, BuyBuy Baby, Nordstrom, CVS, Walgreens and of course Amazon. Plus, the brand can now be found in over 20+ countries worldwide. This past spring, Frida Baby was named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies driven by our commitment to providing parents with both product innovations and real, honest messaging.

    https://frida.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2014
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    270
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Frida

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • PayPal
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι