FAB 3R is a company that specializes in oversized manufacturing, repair, and refurbishment of large-sized equipment. They offer machining, fabrication, and mechanical assembly services with a focus on quality and expertise. Their facilities are large, with a 65,000 square foot machining shop and a 97,000 square foot fabrication shop. The team is experienced in welding, non-destructive testing, and mechanical assembly, and can work with engineers and project managers to provide the best solutions for projects. They are certified for ASME, CWB, UStamp, RStamp, and PED.