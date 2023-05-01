Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
EPRI
EPRI Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της EPRI κυμαίνεται από $90,450 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $187,433 για έναν Διευθυντής Έργων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της EPRI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/23/2025

Μηχανικός Υλικών
$172K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$119K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$187K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$90.5K
Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην EPRI είναι Διευθυντής Έργων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $187,433. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην EPRI είναι $145,768.

