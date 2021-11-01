Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Epirus
Epirus Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Epirus κυμαίνεται από $100,980 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $182,156 για έναν Διευθυντής Έργων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Epirus. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/23/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $137K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$101K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$151K

Διευθυντής Έργων
$182K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Epirus είναι Διευθυντής Έργων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $182,156. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Epirus είναι $143,875.

