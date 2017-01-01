Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
EPIC LONG ISLAND
    • Σχετικά

    EPIC Long Island: Empowering lives through comprehensive care and innovation. We provide specialized services for epilepsy management, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and behavioral health needs. Our dedicated team delivers personalized support in clinical settings and community programs, helping individuals reach their full potential. Through educational workshops, classes, and community events, we foster connections while advancing our mission. At EPIC Long Island, we're more than service providers—we're partners in creating pathways to independence and well-being for the families we serve.

    epicli.org
    178
