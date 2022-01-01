Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Emerson
Emerson Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Emerson κυμαίνεται από $3,633 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $180,000 για έναν Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Emerson. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $105K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $130K
Μηχανικός Υλικού
Median $95K

Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
Median $107K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
Median $180K
Πωλήσεις
Median $83K
Λογιστής
$58.3K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$5.1K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$112K
Μηχανικός Αυτοματισμών
$113K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$17.9K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$47.9K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$8.3K
Ηλεκτρολόγος Μηχανικός
$132K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$34.6K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$3.6K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$20.1K
Μάρκετινγκ
$125K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$171K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$113K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
$30.9K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$104K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$160K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Emerson είναι Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $180,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Emerson είναι $104,475.

