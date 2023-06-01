Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
DrivenIQ
    DrivenIQ is a company that offers a 360 Audience Management Platform using their proprietary Identity Graph & SaaS Data Platform VisitIQ, which captures and curates 1P audiences visiting a business site. Their technology solves ID resolution against their owned consumer database over 14 Billion multi opted-in consumer cookie-less addressable ID Graph with over 500 demographic, behavior, and lifestyle characteristics. Their Omni-Data people-based audience solution helps businesses focus on "InReach" and building owned and customizable 1P highly targeted audiences that can be activated across all digital and offline pathways. They offer precise 1:1 omni-data 1P audience integration personalized addressable email, direct mail, display, and OTT/CTV deliverables to consumers' devices.

    drivenIQ.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2019
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

