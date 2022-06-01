Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
    • Σχετικά

    DJO Global provides intelligent medical devices and services. DJO® is a global provider of high-quality orthopedic devices, and is a top provider in the United States among the largest such companies globally, as measured by revenues. What sets DJO apart is a focus on the continuum of care. This includes specializations across all three phases of care: performance and mobility, surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation. Our products are marketed under a portfolio of brands including Aircast®, Chattanooga®, CMF™, Compex®, DJO Surgical®, DonJoy®, Dr. Comfort®, Exo®, MotionMD® and ProCare®.

    http://www.djoglobal.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1978
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    5,250
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $1B-$10B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

