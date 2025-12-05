Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Department of Veterans Affairs
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων

Department of Veterans Affairs Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων in United States στην Department of Veterans Affairs ανέρχεται σε $95K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Department of Veterans Affairs. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Department of Veterans Affairs
Research Fellow
Boston, MA
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$95K
Επίπεδο
-
Βάση
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
3 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
7 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Department of Veterans Affairs?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑμοιβήςΠροσθήκη Αμοιβής

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Εξαγωγή ΔεδομένωνΠροβολή Διαθέσιμων Θέσεων

Συμβάλλετε

Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στην Department of Veterans Affairs in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $140,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Department of Veterans Affairs για τον ρόλο Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων in United States είναι $95,000.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Department of Veterans Affairs

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Stripe
  • Coinbase
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/department-of-veterans-affairs/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.