Department of Homeland Security Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων in United States στην Department of Homeland Security ανέρχεται σε $165K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Department of Homeland Security. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Department of Homeland Security
Technology Officer
New York, NY
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$165K
Επίπεδο
GS14
Βάση
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
1 Έτος
Έτη εμπειρίας
15 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Department of Homeland Security?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Συμβάλλετε

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων στην Department of Homeland Security in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $188,100. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Department of Homeland Security για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων in United States είναι $165,000.

Άλλοι Πόροι

