Delta Electronics Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Delta Electronics κυμαίνεται από $16,027 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $153,000 για έναν Πωλήσεις στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Delta Electronics. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $45.8K

Μηχανικός Δικτύων

Μηχανικός Υλικού
Median $49.5K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
Median $36K

Ηλεκτρολόγος Μηχανικός
Median $49.6K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $41.8K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Median $62.2K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$90.5K
Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ
$35.3K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$16K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$52.7K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$51.5K
Πωλήσεις
$153K
Μηχανικός Πωλήσεων
$149K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$63.1K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Delta Electronics είναι Πωλήσεις at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $153,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Delta Electronics είναι $50,577.

Άλλοι Πόροι