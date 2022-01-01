CSL Behring Μισθοί

Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Ο μισθός της CSL Behring κυμαίνεται από $83,847 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $352,800 για έναν Χημικός Μηχανικός στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της CSL Behring. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Βιοϊατρικός Μηχανικός
$114K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$83.8K
Χημικός Μηχανικός
$353K

Μηχανικός Αυτοματισμών
$108K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$87.6K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$147K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$119K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$239K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην CSL Behring είναι Χημικός Μηχανικός at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $352,800. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην CSL Behring είναι $116,913.

