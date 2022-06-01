Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Choco
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Choco Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Choco κυμαίνεται από $40,651 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Πωλήσεις στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $158,621 για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Choco. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $110K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$88.4K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$159K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $92.8K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$95.5K
Πωλήσεις
$40.7K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$108K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Choco είναι Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $158,621. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Choco είναι $95,545.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Choco

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Zalando
  • Verifone
  • Bosch Global
  • LeadIQ
  • 11:FS
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι