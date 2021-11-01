Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Chipper Cash Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chipper Cash κυμαίνεται από $31,840 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $175,000 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chipper Cash. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $175K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$144K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$82.6K

Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$31.8K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chipper Cash είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $175,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chipper Cash είναι $113,430.

