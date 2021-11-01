Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Chipotle Mexican Grill Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chipotle Mexican Grill κυμαίνεται από $30,150 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Τεχνικός Συγγραφέας στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $156,000 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chipotle Mexican Grill. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $140K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Median $38K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $156K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$74.6K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$147K
Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ
$127K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$60.3K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$59.7K
Πωλήσεις
$129K
Τεχνικός Συγγραφέας
$30.2K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chipotle Mexican Grill είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $156,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chipotle Mexican Grill είναι $100,808.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Chipotle Mexican Grill

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Ocwen Financial
  • SelectQuote
  • BBVA
  • IG Group
  • CI&T
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι