Chili Piper Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chili Piper κυμαίνεται από $70,350 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Στελέχωση Προσωπικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $136,953 για έναν Επιτυχία Πελατών στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chili Piper. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $120K
Επιτυχία Πελατών
$137K
Λειτουργίες Προσωπικού
$83.6K

Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$103K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$70.4K
Ερευνητής Εμπειρίας Χρήστη
$114K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chili Piper είναι Επιτυχία Πελατών at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $136,953. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chili Piper είναι $108,663.

