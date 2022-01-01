Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Chick-fil-A Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chick-fil-A κυμαίνεται από $31,200 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Πωλήσεις στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $227,562 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chick-fil-A. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Δεδομένων

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
9 $167K
10 $207K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
Median $32K

Πωλήσεις
Median $31.2K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
Median $225K
Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες
$184K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
Median $104K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$79.7K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$101K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$184K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$70.4K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$177K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$186K
Διευθυντής Έργων
Median $150K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chick-fil-A είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού at the 10 level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $227,562. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chick-fil-A είναι $151,996.

Άλλοι Πόροι