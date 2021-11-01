Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Chicago Trading
Chicago Trading Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chicago Trading κυμαίνεται από $90,450 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Στελέχωση Προσωπικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $270,000 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chicago Trading. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $270K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $233K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$231K

Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$221K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$90.5K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chicago Trading είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $270,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chicago Trading είναι $231,150.

