Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Chetu
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Chetu Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Chetu κυμαίνεται από $1,191 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $149,250 για έναν Διευθυντής Έργων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Chetu. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$1.2K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$149K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$146K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$30.2K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Chetu είναι Διευθυντής Έργων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $149,250. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Chetu είναι $30,150.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Chetu

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι