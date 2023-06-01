Cherry Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Cherry κυμαίνεται από $28,763 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $292,762 για έναν Αναλυτής Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Cherry. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.