CGI
  • Μισθοί
  • Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας

CGI Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας στην CGI ανέρχεται σε CA$66.8K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της CGI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
CGI
Security Analyst
Toronto, ON, Canada
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$48.6K
Επίπεδο
L2
Βάση
$48.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
2 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
3 Έτη
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Συμβάλλετε

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας στην CGI φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή CA$194,563. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην CGI για τον ρόλο Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας είναι CA$66,804.

