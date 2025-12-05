Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Έργων in Canada στην CGI κυμαίνεται από CA$93.6K ανά year για Project Manager έως CA$113K ανά year για Senior Project Manager. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Canada ανέρχεται σε CA$98.7K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της CGI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
