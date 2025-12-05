Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
CGI
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Διευθυντής Έργων

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Διευθυντής Έργων

CGI Διευθυντής Έργων Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Έργων in Canada στην CGI κυμαίνεται από CA$93.6K ανά year για Project Manager έως CA$113K ανά year για Senior Project Manager. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Canada ανέρχεται σε CA$98.7K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της CGI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Associate Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Project Manager
$68.1K
$65.3K
$1.9K
$934
Senior Project Manager
$81.9K
$80.5K
$816
$556
Lead Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Συμβάλλετε
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη CGI?

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Έργων στην CGI in Canada φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή CA$128,107. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην CGI για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Έργων in Canada είναι CA$96,226.

Άλλοι Πόροι

