Η αποζημίωση Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων in United States στην CGI ανέρχεται σε $116K ανά year για Associate Data Scientist. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $160K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της CGI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Associate Data Scientist
$116K
$116K
$0
$0
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
