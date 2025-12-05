Η αποζημίωση Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής in United States στην CGI κυμαίνεται από $64.7K ανά year για Associate Business Analyst έως $128K ανά year για Lead Business Analyst. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $90.5K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της CGI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/5/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
