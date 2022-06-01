Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Centers for Disease Control and Prevention κυμαίνεται από $111,000 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $195,975 για έναν Ερευνητής UX στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 9/10/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.