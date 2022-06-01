Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Centers for Disease Control and Prevention κυμαίνεται από $111,000 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $195,975 για έναν Ερευνητής UX στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 9/10/2025

$160K

Πληρωθείτε Δίκαια, Μη Σας Εκμεταλλεύονται

Έχουμε διαπραγματευτεί χιλιάδες προσφορές και τακτικά επιτυγχάνουμε αυξήσεις 30.000$+ (μερικές φορές 300.000$+). Διαπραγματευτείτε τον μισθό σας ή το βιογραφικό σας από τους πραγματικούς ειδικούς - στελέχη προσλήψεων που το κάνουν καθημερινά.

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $111K

Πληροφορική Υγείας

Economist
Median $140K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Διαχειριστής Έργων
$149K
Ερευνητής UX
$196K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Centers for Disease Control and Prevention είναι Ερευνητής UX at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $195,975. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Centers for Disease Control and Prevention είναι $140,000.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • PayPal
  • Lyft
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι