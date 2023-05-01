Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bus.com
    Σχετικά με

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2014
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Άλλοι Πόροι