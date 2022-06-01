Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Burns & McDonnell
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
    • Σχετικά

    We are a family of companies with an unmatched team of 10,000 engineers, construction professionals, architects, technologists, scientists and consultants with offices across the U.S. and throughout the world.Our singular mission since 1898 has been to make our clients successful. When we plan, design, permit, construct and manage projects worldwide, we do it like we own it.As a 100% employee-owned firm ranking in the top leading firms for safety, each professional brings an ownership mentality to our projects. That means we think like owners, working through each challenge until it’s resolved, exceeding our clients’ goals.

    http://www.burnsmcd.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1898
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    9,250
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $1B-$10B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

