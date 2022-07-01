Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
BuildZoom
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την BuildZoom που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    BuildZoom is a better way to remodel. We connect homeowners to the most reliable general contractors in their area and make remodeling simpler, cheaper and more predictable. Our technology harvests public data on every licensed contractor in the United States, including license information, building permits, bond and insurance information and other government records. We also collect homeowner reviews, peer endorsements from contractors and partner with private groups to help consumers make the right decisions. Contractors get tools to upload project photos, additional information about their business and connect with new clients. Meanwhile our home improvement forum lets them build credibility and improve their BuildZoom ranking by answering homeowners’ questions.

    buildzoom.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2012
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    180
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την BuildZoom

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Vanguard
    • Bungalow
    • GEICO
    • Fivestars
    • Curriculum Associates
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι