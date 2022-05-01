Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bright Health
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Bright Health Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Bright Health κυμαίνεται από $127,160 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $249,240 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Bright Health. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$249K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $127K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$216K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Bright Health είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $249,240. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bright Health είναι $216,075.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Bright Health

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Alto
  • Ro
  • Devoted Health
  • CareRev
  • Evidation Health
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι