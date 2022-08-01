Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
BIP Wealth
    Many firms say they can manage your wealth. Few can help you create it. At BIP Wealth, we concentrate on both. Clients grow assets at BIP Wealth. Founded in 2007, the firm, previously known as Buckhead Investment Partners, provides highly tailored wealth-management services for successful professionals, business managers, corporate executives, professional athletes and those planning for or already enjoying retirement. The firm is committed to the creation of wealth by bringing family-office style investing to the mass affluent and offering options for private-market investments and an investment philosophy rooted in Nobel Prize-winning financial research. Sophisticated investment and life-planning strategies leave BIP Wealth clients free to plan—and enjoy—the future with peace of mind.

    http://buckheadinvestments.com
    2007
    45
    $1M-$10M
