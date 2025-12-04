Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού in United States στην Bentley Systems ανέρχεται σε $170K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Bentley Systems. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/4/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineering Manager
Philadelphia
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$170K
Επίπεδο
-
Βάση
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
10 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
10 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Bentley Systems?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στην Bentley Systems in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $204,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bentley Systems για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού in United States είναι $146,000.

