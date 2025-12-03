Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bench Accounting
Bench Accounting Διευθυντής Προϊόντος Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in Canada στην Bench Accounting ανέρχεται σε CA$104K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Bench Accounting. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/3/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Bench Accounting
Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$75K
Επίπεδο
L1
Βάση
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
2-4 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
2-4 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Bench Accounting?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στην Bench Accounting in Canada φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή CA$112,023. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bench Accounting για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in Canada είναι CA$103,689.

Άλλοι Πόροι

