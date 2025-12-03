Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bell Integrator
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

Bell Integrator Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Russia στην Bell Integrator ανέρχεται σε RUB 2.91M ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Bell Integrator. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/3/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Bell Integrator
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
Saratov, SR, Russia
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$37.4K
Επίπεδο
L5
Βάση
$37.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
4 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
16 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Bell Integrator?
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Μισθοί Πρακτικής Άσκησης

Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι Τίτλοι

Μηχανικός Frontend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Διασφάλισης Ποιότητας (QA) Λογισμικού

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στην Bell Integrator in Russia φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή RUB 3,288,692. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bell Integrator για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Russia είναι RUB 2,914,232.

Άλλοι Πόροι

