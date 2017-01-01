Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Beamer
    Beamer is a no-code product communication platform. With Beamer Changelos, NPS and Feedback we open a two-way communication channel for user learning and product feedback. Updates from Beamer's platform are unobtrusive, tailored to the customer's needs and available right within the app. Our mission is to help companies all across the globe build better products! Beamer is easy to install and requires no coding knowledge. Just plug in the Beamer script and go. It's a must-have for the Product teams.

    getbeamer.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2017
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    56
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    Έδρα

    Άλλοι Πόροι