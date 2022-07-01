Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Barbaricum
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Barbaricum Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Barbaricum κυμαίνεται από $99,500 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Αναλυτής Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $115,575 για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Barbaricum. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$101K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$99.5K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$116K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$111K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Barbaricum είναι Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $115,575. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Barbaricum είναι $105,651.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Barbaricum

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι