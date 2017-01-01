Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Banyan Technology
    • Σχετικά

    Banyan Technology delivers cutting-edge intelligent freight management software that revolutionizes shipping logistics. Our comprehensive platform features Live Connect technology, robust transportation management systems, and seamless API connectivity across LTL, Truckload, Parcel, and Final Mile shipping modes. By providing real-time data and automated solutions, we empower businesses throughout North America to optimize their logistics operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Banyan's innovative approach transforms freight management challenges into strategic advantages for forward-thinking companies.

    banyantechnology.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2001
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    55
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    Έδρα

