Banner Health
Banner Health Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Banner Health κυμαίνεται από $63,700 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διοικητικός Βοηθός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $144,275 για έναν Ιατρός στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Banner Health. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Median $90.5K
Διοικητικός Βοηθός
$63.7K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$65.3K

Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$101K
Ιατρός
$144K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$105K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$68.6K
Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Banner Health είναι Ιατρός at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $144,275. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Banner Health είναι $90,480.

