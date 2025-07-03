Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bank of England
Bank of England Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Bank of England κυμαίνεται από $40,775 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διοικητικός Βοηθός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $196,213 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Bank of England. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $72K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
Median $67.5K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $42.6K

Διοικητικός Βοηθός
$40.8K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$89.1K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$50.3K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$67.8K
Επενδυτικός Τραπεζίτης
$52.7K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$196K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Bank of England είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $196,213. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bank of England είναι $67,468.

Άλλοι Πόροι