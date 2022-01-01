Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Backbase
Backbase Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Backbase κυμαίνεται από $17,963 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $250,000 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Backbase. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $88.7K

Μηχανικός Κινητού Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $85.5K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
Median $250K

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$31.4K
Μάρκετινγκ
$92.2K
Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ
$117K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$18K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$115K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$59.9K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
$99.7K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$91.2K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Backbase είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $250,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Backbase είναι $91,237.

Άλλοι Πόροι