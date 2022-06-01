Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Aventiv Technologies
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
    • Σχετικά

    Aventiv Technologies is a diversified technology company that provides innovative solutions to customers in the corrections and government services sectors. Aventiv is the parent company to Securus Technologies and AllPaid, leading providers of innovative products and services. The collective power of these unified organizations deliver superior value and service to all of our customers nationwide.We believe society improves when modern standards of simplicity are integrated with the highest demands of security. That’s why we apply technology solutions to make complex connections more secure and more convenient than ever before.Whether in communications, media and entertainment, payments, or monitoring, we help transform the industries we serve and impact the lives they touch each day.We lead with technology to solve problems in revolutionary ways and are dedicated to making the complex simple by fusing integrated products with unparalleled service. With our legacy in superior security, we ensure safety and reliability at every touchpoint, and earn trust one connection at a time.Relentlessly improving, we optimize our data-driven solutions to improve outcomes for all of our customers, helping people and technology work better together.

    http://www.aventiv.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2004
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    810
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $100M-$250M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Άλλοι Πόροι