Atlantic Health System
Atlantic Health System Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Atlantic Health System κυμαίνεται από $65,325 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $128,106 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Atlantic Health System. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/14/2025

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$65.3K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$106K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$128K

Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Atlantic Health System είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $128,106. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Atlantic Health System είναι $105,550.

