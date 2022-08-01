Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Ambassador Software
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Ambassador Software που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    Relationships matter. Especially in today’s integrated digital landscape where all your connections — influencers, affiliates, customers, partners & employees — need to be managed under one umbrella.That’s what we’ve built - a relationship marketing platform that streamlines various word-of-mouth channels under one roof. From real-time analytics to branded content to true automation, we help you manage all the intricacies of relationship marketing. Ambassador allows your marketing team to leverage the power of word-of-mouth, increasing brand awareness with your target audience through their most trusted sources. Delivering more of your best customers, faster. Founded in 2010 and based in metro-Detroit, Ambassador’s referral marketing automation technology is used by thousands of companies, including HubSpot, HP, Madison Reed, CIBC, and Ria. For more information, visit www.getambassador.com.

    getambassador.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2010
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    45
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $1M-$10M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Ambassador Software

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Flipkart
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Google
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι