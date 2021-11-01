Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
AlphaGrep Securities
AlphaGrep Securities Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της AlphaGrep Securities κυμαίνεται από $23,256 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Στελέχωση Προσωπικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $126,120 για έναν Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της AlphaGrep Securities. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/13/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $83.7K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $108K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
Median $126K

Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$23.3K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$97.2K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην AlphaGrep Securities είναι Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $126,120. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην AlphaGrep Securities είναι $97,160.

