Allen Institute for AI Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Allen Institute for AI κυμαίνεται από $111,976 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $382,080 για έναν Εταιρική Ανάπτυξη στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Allen Institute for AI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/14/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $213K
Εταιρική Ανάπτυξη
$382K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$190K

Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$112K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$132K
Πωλήσεις
$184K
Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Allen Institute for AI είναι Εταιρική Ανάπτυξη at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $382,080. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Allen Institute for AI είναι $186,898.

