Allen Institute for AI Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Allen Institute for AI κυμαίνεται από $111,976 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $382,080 για έναν Εταιρική Ανάπτυξη στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Allen Institute for AI. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/14/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
